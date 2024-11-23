Election results 2024 LIVE updates: Here’s what business community feels about the numbers

Election results 2024 LIVE updates:Counting of votes began at 8 AM on Saturday for the 2024 Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, alongside bypolls conducted in 15 states. The counting process will decide the fate of 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 seats in Jharkhand, with early trends expected within the first few hours.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Polling in Maharashtra took place on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of over 66%, a significant rise from the 61% turnout during the 2019 elections. The contest is a direct clash between the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

State Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam credited the higher turnout to efforts by the Election Commission. "The Election Commission of India gave significant focus, attention, and time to Maharashtra this time. Each strategy was conceptualized and implemented with high precision. This resulted in a significant addition to the voter list between the Parliament election and the current election," Chockalingam said, adding that close to 6 lakh officials ensured smooth voting.

Chockalingam also highlighted improved arrangements in urban areas like Mumbai, addressing previous logistical challenges. "Efforts were made to ease voting, especially in places like Mumbai... This time, everyone appreciated the arrangements," he noted.

Also Read | Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Vote counting begins, early trends soon

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

In Jharkhand, the first phase of voting occurred on November 13 for 43 of the 81 seats, while the second phase was held on November 20. The primary battle is between the JMM-led alliance—comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML)—and the BJP-led NDA, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP.

Exit polls predict an edge for the NDA, estimating 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.

Also Read | Mumbai, Thane Election Results LIVE: Vote Zeeshan Siddique trails in BAndra East

Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar shared details of the counting process. “One counting center each has been set up in all 24 districts... Counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 AM and EVM counting will begin at 8:30 AM.”

Also Read | Bypoll Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi leading in Wayanad

Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 68.45%, surpassing the 65% turnout from 2019. During the last elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16, forming a government led by the JMM.

 

