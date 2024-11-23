Election Results 2024: Two backroom boys steered BJP to victory in Maharashtra — Who are they?

Election Results 2024: If Election Commission trends are to be believed, the BJP-led Mahayuti is likely to win more than 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The names of two Union ministers are doing the rounds as key players who orchestrated the landslide.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated23 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Election Results 2024: Muslim supporters of BJP attended the public rally in Ghatkopar where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, as part of the election campaign for Mahayuti Mumbai, India. Nov 12, 2024
Election Results 2024: Muslim supporters of BJP attended the public rally in Ghatkopar where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, as part of the election campaign for Mahayuti Mumbai, India. Nov 12, 2024(Hindustan Times)

The BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti, is cruising its way to a massive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. As per the Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading on 129 of 148 seats it contested in the 2024 state polls. The party has already won eight seats as of 2:30 pm on Saturday.

If actual results are the same as the current trend, this would be the first time since 1990 that a party would win more than 100 seats. Overall, the Mahayuti is likely to win more than 200 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The MVA is leading on just over 55 seat. A political party or an alliance must win 145 seats of the 288 in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Also Read | Election Results LIVE: Fadnavis says ‘no dispute on CM face’ as BJP takes lead

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, JSS, RSVA, and RYSP. The MVA has the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP and PWPI as constituents.

The backroom boys

Amid Mahayuti's anticipated landslide win, the names of two Union ministers are doing the rounds as key players who orchestrated the landslide. They are believed to be the "architects" of the BJP's massive victory in the Maharashtra polls. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also thanked them during his press conference on Saturday.

The two leaders were Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw. They were in charge and co-incharge, respectively, of the Maharashtra electionS for the BJP. They were appointed soon after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Also Read | MVA vs Mahayuti Election Results LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray wins Worli

Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw have worked extensively behind the scenes to take the BJP to the grass-root level, away from the limelight. According to reports, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto in Mumbai on November 10, the two senior leaders sat in the audience.

The challenge

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections held in June this year, the BJP faced a major setback by winning just nine of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while its rival, the Congress, emerged as single-largest party with 13 seats.

This upset the Mahayuti, which was already in power in the state, and also posed a big challenge for the alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections held in November.

Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw seem to have successfully overcome this challenge. The two union ministers have also been credited for leading the BJP to victory in Madhya Pradesh last year.

Also Read | Maharashtra election results: Fadnavis breaks silence on who will be next CM

Who are Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhupendra Yadav is considered a close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yadav, who is a BJP leader from Rajasthan, has a good hold in several other states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Yadav was BJP’s election co-in-charge for the Assembly polls of Rajasthan (2013) and Jharkhand (2014) and in-charge for Gujarat. He was the in-charge for the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. This is the first time that he took charge of a western state like Maharashtra and led the party to victory.

Yadav is currently the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He is a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha constituency of Alwar, and was Rajya Sabha MP from 2012.

Also Read | Maharashtra Poll Results Live: Shinde hails ‘historic day’ as Fadnavis says CM…

Ashwini Vaishnaw is currently the Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology. He has a Master’s in Technology from IIT Kanpur and MBA from Wharton.

Vaishnaw brings a combination of skills in technology, finance and its application to weakest sections of society. He firmly believes in the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’, i.e. transforming the lives of the marginalized sections of society, as its profile on Government of India's website reads.

The setback

Though the BJP celebrated its win in Maharashtra, the party is likely to suffer a setback in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024. This may come as a shock to former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Hiswa Sarma, who were in charge of the elections there.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsElection Results 2024: Two backroom boys steered BJP to victory in Maharashtra — Who are they?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.