Election Results 2026: BJP leader Raghav Chadha congratulates party for victory in West Bengal, Assam; lauds PM Modi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the 200-mark in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Monday, Rajya Sabha MP and party member Raghav Chadha lauded the historic victory, calling it "truly remarkable."

In a post on X, Chadha wrote, "Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic and decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable. The outcomes from Assam and Puducherry further reflect people’s continued faith in development and strong governance."

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He added that the party's victory in the Assembly elections is a testament to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strategic vision of Home Minister Amit Shah, and the dedicated efforts of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

PM Modi's first reaction to Bengal, Assam victory Hours after the ECI data showed that the BJP has retained power in Assam, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people."

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In another post, he wrote, "The BJP-NDA’s win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance’s emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people’s lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state’s transformation."

Reacting to the resounding victory in West Bengal, PM Modi wrote, "BJP’s record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities, and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party."

He went on to say, "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal," and added that the victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever.

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"The people have given a spectacular mandate to the BJP, and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society."

BJP wins West Bengal, Assam The BJP crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.

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According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 6 pm, the BJP is leading on 172 seats and has won 33 seats, whereas Mamata Banerjee is leading on 72 seats and has so far won 10 seats.

With this, the BJP is set to form the first-ever government in Bengal, breaching a state that has seen TMC rule for 15 years and Communist rule for 34 years before that.

In Assam, the BJP retained its control and has won 52 seats and is leading in 30 Assembly constituencies, with Congress trailing behind, having won only two seats and leading in 17 others.