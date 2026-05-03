Election Results 2026 Date, Time: When will counting of votes begin for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, other states on May 4

Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared on 4 May.

The final results are expected by Monday evening while the trends would be known by afternoon, as per past experience of counting process that involves counting of postal ballots followed by the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Also Read | EC orders repoll in 285 polling stations of Falta seat in West Bengal on May 21

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congressis facing resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banerjee has been chief minister for three times and is seeking a fourth term. The election in West Bengal was held in two phases – 23 and 29 April.

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In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is seeking a second term, while the AIADMK is seeking a revival. The BJP has been trying to expand its footprint by allying with opposition AIADMK in the state..

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front faces Congress-led United Democratic Front in the contest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the UDF is seeking a break from the state’s history of LDF and UDF returning to power alternately after five years. Vijayan returned to power in 2021 for second term.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is seeking another term against a resurgent opposition alliance led by the Congress party.

Counting of votes begins at 8am on the day. The counting will begin with postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

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However, results for Falta seat in West Bengal where repolling has been ordered will be out on 24 May.

Date and time of results Date: 4 May Monday)

Counting Time: 8 am

Early Trends expected to start coming in within the first few hours

Final Results to come by afternoon or evening.

What is the process of counting? Counting is performed by counting supervisors appointed by the Returning Officers. Counting staff are appointed through a three-stage randomisation process to ensure impartiality. Candidates, along with their counting agents and election agents, are also present in the counting hall.

Also Read | Five ways SIR could shape Bengal election results

Counting begins at 8 AM with postal ballots. Service voters, election duty staff, and people with disabilities use postal ballots. These votes are counted under the direct supervision of the RO. Counting of EVMs can start 30 minutes after the commencement of Postal Ballot counting, even if all Postal Ballots have not been counted.

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At the end of each counting round, the results from 14 EVMs are announced.

As counting progresses in multiple rounds, early trends begin to emerge by 9 to 9.30 am. A clearer usually develops by the afternoon. Results are declared once all rounds—including postal ballots and EVM tallies—are completed and verified.

How to track election results? The Election Commission of India displays the seat-wise results on its website. For real-time updates on the Assembly election results, stay tuned to LiveMint.

Here is how you can check the results on the Election Commission of India’s website

-Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

-Here you will be directed to a window displaying frames for the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

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- Click on the state/UT to view the live counting results.

-You can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile phones.

What do exit polls project? Most exit polls have projected a tight contest in West Bengal, with an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, the exit polls project a return of the BJP, while the Congress-led UDF is projected to defeat the incumbent UDF in Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, the incumbent DMK-led alliance will return to power while the NDA is expected to win the election in Puducherry, according to the exit polls.