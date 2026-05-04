Election results 2026 reflect 'people’s continued confidence in PM Modi’s leadership’, says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the election results show the people’s continued and growing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for a Viksit Bharat. He also congratulated the BJP leadership and workers, adding that the NDA is on track to win West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.
“NDA’s victory today reflects the people’s continued and growing confidence in the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his vision for Viksit Bharat,” Naidu said in a post on X.
Message to opposition
The Andhra Pradesh CM also said that Monday’s victory reinforces the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” and added that the journey towards a Viksit Bharat has gained further strength with this outcome.
Naidu also said that the NDA’s mandate is a message to the opposition parties.
“The people’s trust and support for the NDA’s steadfast commitment to development is clearly evident. It is also a message to all political parties that Young India values credibility, development, and a genuine connect with citizens,” he said.
Election results 2026
The BJP-led NDA is on track to unseat Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and retain power in both Assam and Puducherry. The BJP was also leading in three seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Kerala.
BJP celebrate election results
As the election results began to come in, ecstatic BJP workers broke into celebrations outside party offices across the states and at the headquarters in Delhi.
The party workers, holding photographs of Modi, raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, exchanged sweets and offered them to passersby as well.