Election Results 2026 time: When, where and how to check vote counting trends for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, other states

Election Results 2026 time: The vote counting day has finally arrived as assembly election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be declared today, 4 May. Early trends would emerge by afternoon, but the final results will be known by this evening. The verdict of millions will finally come out today after weeks of intense campaigning, record-breaking voter turnout, and fierce political exchanges

Typically, counting of votes begins with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

When to check vote-counting trends Date: Monday, 4 May

Vote Counting Time: 8:00 am

Early trends are expected to start coming in within the first few hours.

Final results to come by afternoon or evening.

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Counting begins at 8:00 am with postal ballots, cast by service voters, election duty staff, and people with disabilities. The Returning Officer (RO) oversees this process directly. About 30 minutes later, officials start counting votes from EVMs, even if Postal Ballots are still being tallied. Results from 14 EVMs are announced at the end of each counting round.

Early trends usually begin to emerge by 9:00 to 9:30 am as multiple counting rounds progress. A clear picture of the winners typically emerges by the afternoon. Early trends indicate which candidates are leading and trailing in different constituencies. Final election results are declared once all rounds, including postal ballots and EVM tallies, have been completed and verified.

Where to check vote-counting trends The Election Commission of India (ECI) will display seat-wise results on its official website at results.eci.gov.in.

How to check vote-counting trends To check the results on the Election Commission of India’s website, follow the steps given below.

View full Image View full Image Visit Election Commission of India’s official website for election result today.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ECI at results.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: The user will be directed to a window displaying frames for each state whose election results will be announced — including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Step 3: Click on the preferred state or Union Territory to view the live counting of voting results.

One can also track real-time updates on mobile phones through ECI's dedicated app, ECINET.

How does the counting process take place? Counting supervisors appointed by the RO count the votes. To ensure impartiality, counting staff are appointed through a three-stage randomisation process. In the counting hall, candidates are present with their respective counting agents and election agents.

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What did exit polls predict? Most pollsters projected a tight contest in West Bengal and gave the BJP an edge. Polls of polls project a return of the BJP in Assam. In Kerala, exit polls predicted the incumbent UDF's defeat and the Congress-led UDF's victory. Pollsters suggest that the incumbent DMK-led alliance will return to power in Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, the NDA is expected to win the election, according to the exit polls.