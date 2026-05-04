Election Results 2026: Who is winning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry?

As results are awaited across four states and one Union Territory, early trends show the BJP-led NDA has received a majority in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK has emerged as a surprise frontrunner, while the UDF is set for a clear majority in Kerala. Here's a look at who is winning West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

Bengal As per Election Commission data, the BJP was leading in 192 seats in the eastern state, with the ruling Trinamool Congress a distance second at 96.

West Bengal voted across two phases on 23 and 29 April, recording a historic turnout of 92.47 per cent, the highest in the state's electoral history

Tamil Nadu Actor Vijay's TVK, the new-entrant in Tamil Nadu's politics, appears likely to emerge as the single largest party to form a new government in the state.

By 3 PM, as per EC data, Vijay's party is leading in 105 constituencies and it falls short of a simple majority (118) in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu voted on 23 April and broke its own record with an 85.10 per cent turnout, the highest for any state assembly election since Independence

Kerala The Congress-led UDF on Monday maintained its massive lead in the Kerala Assembly polls as counting of votes entered the fag end in many constituencies, with trends showing that the opposition alliance set to reach its 100 seats target.

After several rounds of counting in the six hours since tallying began at 8 am, the United Democratic Front was leading in 101 of the 140 Assembly seats, while the CPI(M)-led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was ahead in just under 40 constituencies.

Kerala voted on 23 April and is shaping up as one of the clearest indicator races of the day

Assam The BJP is all set to retain power in Assam. As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won six seats and is leading on 75 seats, while Congress leads on 20 seats. Assam has a total of 126 assembly seats.

Assam voted in a single phase on 9 April with an 85.38 per cent turnout

Puducherry Puducherry is expected to witness the return of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by N Rangaswamy, as early leads from the Election Commission showed the alliance leading on 11 seats in the 30-member Legislative Assembly.