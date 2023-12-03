Telangana Election Results 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana even as Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) lost majority votes to Indian Nation Congress (INC) in constituent assembly elections whose results were declared today.

Amit Shah took to social media platform X and said, "Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana. With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji for their tireless efforts.

According to election results at official website of Election Commission of India, a 119 member constituency, Congress emerged victorious with 63 seats while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BHRS) caught hold of 40 seats. BJP was seen trailing far behind with 8 seats while All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) gained 7 seats and Communist Party of India (CPI) could take charge of only 1 seat.

Thus asper counting trends, Congress is set to dethrone K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana. However, Congress is trailing far behind BJP in all the other three states whose results were declared today including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi also thanked the people of Telangana and stated, “My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta."