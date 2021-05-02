OPEN APP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK President M K Stalin as their parties look set for victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly polls respectively.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB," AAP chief Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 202 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal, way over the halfway mark of 147, leaving the BJP trailing far behind in 77 seats.

Latest trends now show West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee now leads by 2,700 votes over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

Kejriwal also congratulated DMK President M K Stalin for his party's performance in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. "Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu," he said in another tweet.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was leading in 118 constituencies, the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member assembly, and its allies in 19, giving the grouping a comfortable lead as counting of votes progressed in the state.

