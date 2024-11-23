The Election Commission is announcing results for Hatia, Kanke, Khijri, Mandar, Ranchi, Silli and Tamar seats in Ranchi district of Jharkhand today. These seats are part of the 81 constituencies in Jharkhand for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 288 seats in Maharashtra. Voting for the Jharkhand assembly elections was held on 13 November and 20 November in two phases. After the assembly election results were announced in 2019, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed the state government. JMM leader Hemant Soren became the chief minister of the state. This time around, the opposition is pinning its hopes on Champai Soren who joined the BJP in August, 2024. Champai Soren, then with the JMM, had become the chief minister in February, 2024 after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. But he had to step down after the latter was released on bail. This year’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters across the district of Ranchi and the rest of the state view this realignment of political leadership.