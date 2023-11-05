Election temple run: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, Modi at Chhattisgarh’s Maa Bamleshwari temple

As the electioneering has picked up momentum in the five poll-bound states, political leaders have started visiting temples to seek blessings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered prayers at the reverred Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

In a post on X, the Congress party said, “Jai Baba Kedarnath. Today, Rahul Gandhi had the darshan of Baba Kedar at Baba Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and prayed for the happiness and peace of the country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, Gandhi targeted the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Congress demand for a caste census in the country.

He also said that more benefits will be given to farmers in Chhattisgarh if the Congress party comes back to power in the state.

The BJP uses “Vanvasi" instead of “Adivasi" for the tribal population living in forested areas, alleged the Congress leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“‘Adivasi’ is a revolutionary word. ‘Adivasi’ means the first owner of the country. The BJP does not use this word because they know that if they use it, they will have to return the jungle, water, and land to you," he said.

The BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in Chhattisgarh which came to power in 2018.

On Sunday, Modi also offered prayers at Chandragiri Jain Temple and took blessings from Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj in Rajnandgaon's Dongargarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh," Modi said in a post on X.

The Maa Bamleshwari temple in Rajnandgaon's Dongargarh, is situated on a hilltop at a height of 1,600 feet, is also known as Badi Bambleshwari.

In Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, the polling will be held on November 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 17 and November 25, respectively. In Telangana, polls will be held on November 30.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.