Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Indira Gandhi may come down from heaven but Article 370 won't be restored.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Gandhi family over several issues, including Article 370, Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe-OBC reservations. He said that neither Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nor his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's return from heaven could bring back Article 370.

"Rahul baba has proposed to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. Rahul Baba, aap to chodo, Indiraji swayam swarg se wapis ayegi, Article 370 nahi, [Indira Gandhi may come down from heaven but Article 370 won't be restored]" Amit Shah said.

He said this while reacting to the Congress-NC government's promise to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2019. The Article gave special status to the erstwhile state.

On reservation Amit Shah also hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over its promise to revise reservations to the minorities. Shah alleged, "A few days ago, people of the Umela group met the President of the congress in Maharashtra and said that Muslims should be given reservation."

"If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SC-ST-OBC will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, even when your fourth generation comes, Muslim reservation won't be implemented," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah attacks Sonia Gandhi Amit Shah further took a jibe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said that the plane named 'Rahul Baba', which has already "crashed 20 times," is bound to crash once again in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again an attempt is being made to land it for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, please note that your Rahul aircraft will crash once again in Maharashtra assembly elections," Amit Shah said addressing a rally in Maharashtra.

The Union home minister described the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as an "Aurangzeb fan club". "Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) only wants to appease. We walk on the footsteps of Shiva ji Maharaj and people of Aghadi are members of the Aurangzeb fan club," he added.

Amit Shah's statement came ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election which is scheduled to take place on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.