EVMs covered in 3-tier security, no question of tampering: CEC Sushil Chandra

Talking about the preparation done for counting day, Chandra said, "Counting is always done in a very transparent manner. It has a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Those who are only the agents of the authorized political party are allowed to come inside the counting centre. If anyone has any doubt or problem, he can approach our observer. It is our whole process which is completely transparent.' After each round, the agent of political parties is given a list of calculations as to how much has been counted, the numbers of EVMs that are brought for counting is matched with agents of political parties, we have signatures of the agents and the strong room is under surveillance 24*7, added Chandra. He further elaborated that EVMs are covered in 3-tier security. The agents of the political party outside the strong room are also monitoring there, video cameras are installed. Then the entire EVM is safe and at the end, there are 5 VVPATs in each assembly that we also count, so there is no discrepancy and it is totally transparent. (ANI)