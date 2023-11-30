Exit Poll 2023: BJP lead in MP, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana
Exit polls indicate BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while Congress is predicted to have an edge in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. ZPM expected to give tough competition in Mizoram.
Exit polls released on Thursday painted a mixed picture for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. While the BJP was projected to gain an edge in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress was predicted to lead in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. In Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was expected to give the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) a tough fight.