Exit polls released on Thursday painted a mixed picture for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. While the BJP was projected to gain an edge in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress was predicted to lead in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. In Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was expected to give the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) a tough fight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh Jan Ki Baat: BJP 100-123, Congress 102-125

Republic TV-Matrize: BJP 118-130, Congress 97-107 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat: BJP 106-116, Congress 111-121

Today's Chanakya: BJP 151 (plus-minus 12), Congress 74 (plus-minus 12)

Jist-TIF-NAI: Congress 107-124, BJP 102-119 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan India Today-Axis My India: Congress 86-106, BJP 80-100, Others 9-18

Jan Ki Baat: BJP 100-122, Congress 62-85

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat: BJP 100-110, Congress 90-100 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Times Now ETG: BJP 108-128, Congress 56-72

Jist-TIF-NAI: BJP 110, Congress 70

Chhattisgarh ABP News-C Voter: BJP 36-48, Congress 41-53 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Today-Axis My India: BJP 36-46, Congress 40-50

India TV-CNX: BJP 30-40, Congress 46-56

Jan Ki Baat: BJP 34-45, Congress 42-53 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's Chanakya: BJP 33 (plus-minus 8), Congress 57 (plus-minus 8)

Telangana India TV-CNX: Congress 63-79, BRS 31-47, BJP 2-4, AIMIM 5-7

Jan Ki Baat: Congress 48-64, BRS 40-55, BJP 7-13, AIMIM 4-7 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Republic TV-Matrize: Congress 58-68, BRS 46-56, BJP 4-9, AIMIM 5-9

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat: Congress 49-59, BRS 48-58

Mizoram India TV-CNX: MNF 14-18, ZPM 12-16, Congress 8-10, BJP 0-2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ABP News-C Voter: MNF 15-21, ZPM 12-18, Congress 2-8

Jan Ki Baat: MNF 10-14, ZPM 15-25, Congress 5-9, BJP 0-2

It is important to note that exit polls are not always accurate predictors of election results. However, they can provide some insights into the public mood and the relative strengths of the different parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assembly election result for these five states will be declared on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Catch all the live updates on Mint's exit poll coverage here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.