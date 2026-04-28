West Bengal Exit Poll: Here's what pollsters predicted for 2021 assembly elections

West Bengal Exit Poll: The high-octane campaigning for second phase of West Bengal elections ended on 27 April. This marks the end of campaigning for present election cycle.

In West Bengal the second phase of voting for 142 seats will be held on 29 April. The assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry were held earlier this month. The results of all these five assembly elections will be declared on 4 May.

Before the official results are out, pollsters release exit polls. When will the exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 be declared? As per Election Commisison guidelines, all media platforms are barred from publishing or broadcasting any election-related content.

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What did Election Commission say for exit polls? The Election Commission in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-Section 1 of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Act, has notified that the conduct and dissemination of exit polls shall be prohibited from 7 AM on 9 April (Thursday) till 6.30 PM on 29 April, covering the voting period across five assembly elections. It has warned that any violation could invite legal action, including jail time or fines.

This means the exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will only be out on Wednesday, April 29, after 6:30 pm.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of the Section 126A shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both, as per the law.

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Also Read | War of words peaks as campaign blitz ends in Bengal; 142 seats vote tomorrow

The exit poll predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

The exit polls reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced.

Key Takeaways Exit polls are based on voter feedback collected after polling.

The accuracy of exit polls has faced scrutiny in past elections.

Legal restrictions are in place regarding the publication of exit poll results during the voting period.

Last time the exit polls for these five assembly elections were released on 29 April 2021 when the last phase of voting for that election cycle was held.

What exit polls predicted in 2021 for West Bengal?

In 2021, exit polls predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. The poll of polls predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party would win 156 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls and that the BJP would score a strong 121 seats.

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But eventually, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the election with a landslide winning 215 seats among 292 that polled. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats emerging as principal opposition party in West Bengal assembly for the first time.