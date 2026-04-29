Exit Poll 2026: When will Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta reveal his numbers for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and others?

Exit Poll 2026: As soon as the second and final phase of West Bengal election is over today, 29 April, pollsters will start streaming the predictions of their exit polls for assembly elections held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Polling concluded in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu earlier this month. With the final phase of the West Bengal elections for 142 seats today, the current election cycle will come to an end.
Usually pollsters release exit poll numbers on the day of polling after the voting ends. Axis My India, led by Pradeep Gupta, said it will publish its projections shortly after 6:30 pm on April 29, once the legally mandated window closes. The numbers will be released on NDTV, it said.
Exit polls are predictions made by different pollsters shortly after voting ends on poll day.
The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls is to accurately reflect public sentiment before the official results are announced, their accuracy has come under scrutiny in the past.
The Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on exit polls till the last vote is polled today in Bengal. This means that the first exit poll results will be released after 6.30 PM today.
The votes will be counted on May 4 to declare the result of the West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala assembly elections.
Today's Chanakya Analysis said it will release state-wise predictions on 30 April. Its schedule begins with Assam at 5:30 pm, followed by Kerala at 5:45 pm, Tamil Nadu at 6:00 pm and West Bengal at 6:30 pm.