BJP to storm West Bengal, retain Assam, close fight in Kerala, projects Today's Chanakya exit poll

Exit Polls 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to create history and make its own government in West Bengal for the first time ever, Today's Chanakya has projected in its exit poll data released on 30 April.

The pollster has projected 192 seats for the BJP and 100 for the ruling TMC in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. If these numbers hold true, the BJP will form a government in West Bengal for the first time.

The saffron party is in opposition in the outgoing assembly and had won 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began contesting assembly elections in West Bengal as early as 1882. But the saffron party has never been in power in Bengal, where the political landscape, until very recently, has been dominated by the Left, the Congress, and the TMC.

Today's Chanakya, which released its numbers a day after others, has also projected a clean sweep for BJP+ in Assam, an easy win for DMK+ in Tamil Nadu and a close contest in Kerala, with UDF having an edge over incumbent LDF.

In Tamil Nadu, Today's Chanakya has projected an easy win for the DMK+ alliance with 125 seats in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in Tamil Nadu is 118 seats. The pollster has projected 63 seats for Vijay's TVK and 45 seats for the AIADMK+BJP alliance.

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In Assam, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is expected to secure 102 seats, while the Congress may end up with 23, according to Today's Chanakya. The halfway mark in Assam is 64 seats in the 126-member house.

Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry were held from 9 April till 29 April. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry voted in a single phase, West Bengal held elections in two phases – 23 and 29 April.

All exit polls, except Today's Chanakya, released numbers on 29 April, soon after the second phase of the West Bengal election was over.

Close fight in Kerala, says Today's Chanakya In Kerala, Today's Chanakya has projected a close fight, with about 69 seats to Congress-led UDF and 64 to the Left alliance, LDF. The BJP is projected to win 7 seats in Kerala, according to this pollster. The majority mark in the 140-member Kerala house is 71 seats.

Other Exit Poll Results Most of the exit polls released on Wednesday projected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could script a historic victory in West Bengal and a third consecutive term in Assam, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front is set to win power in Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) might beat anti-incumbency and retain the state with an exit poll projecting a bumper debut performance for actor Vijay-led TVK. The NDA is set to return to power in Puducherry, according to exit poll results released on Wednesday.

Remember, exit polls have not been accurate in the past. The actual results will be known on 4 May, when the votes from the five elections will be counted.