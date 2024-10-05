‘Exit poll ki pol pehle bhi..’: Anil Vij quashes predictions, says ‘last person is yet to cast the vote’

  He even claimed that BJP will form the government on October 8.

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 08:49 PM IST
Former Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij addresses a press conference in Ambala on Friday. (ANI)
Former Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij addresses a press conference in Ambala on Friday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

With all the exit polls predicting a comeback of the Congress-led alliance in Haryana, former minister and Ambala Cantt's BJP candidate Anil Vij has claimed that the exit poll will be proved wrong and the BJP will form a government.

Expressing his opinion on the exit poll numbers, Anil said that the total percentage has not been out yet and the exit polls will be proved wrong again. He even claimed that BJP will form the government on October 8.

He said, as quoted by PTI, “'Exit poll ki pol pehle bhi khul chuki hai'. People are still casting their votes and people are standing in line. The last person is yet to cast the vote. The total percentage has not been out yet...Exit poll will be proved wrong and the BJP will form government. On October 8 BJP will form government...”

What do the Exit polls predict for Haryana say:

In its predictions, Dainik Bhaskar gave an upper hand to the Congress-led alliance. It predicted Congress is likely to win between 44-54 seats, for BJP it is 15-29 seats, INLD+ may get 0-1 seats, and others can get between 4-9 seats.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll has predicted that Congress will win 49-55 seats in Haryana, the BJP may get 26-32 seats, and others can win 3-5 seats.

Dhruv Research predicted Congress+ may get between 50-64 seats, while BJP may win 22-32 seats. Others can get 2-8 seats.

In Republic Bharat-Matrize exit polls, Congress+ is winning 55-62 seats, BJP is getting 18-24 seats, JJP may get 0-3 seats and others are winnings 3-6 seats.

ABP News-Nielsen exit poll has predicted that Congress will secure majority by winning 44-54 out of 90 seats, while incumbent BJP will win 15-29 seats. Also, JJP may get 0-1 seats, and other may get 5-15 seats.

In the polls of polls, BJP may get 25 seats Congress+ may get 55 while other can get 6 seats.

The majority to form government in Haryana is 46 in the 90-member Assembly.

With agency inputs.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 08:49 PM IST
