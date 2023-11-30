As many exit polls predicted Conrgess' defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, many social media users targeted the party and Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress is getting wiped out of 5 states. Both the movies flopped," wrote one user on X.

Many social media users rejected the exit polls calling them rumours misleading the public ahead of the final vote counting on December 3.

The voting in these 5 states were held between November 7 and November 30. The results for the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3. There have been several instances where exit poll results ended up being completely different from the actual result. One of the main reasons behind exit polls going wrong is that people often name a candidate other than the one they actually voted for.

