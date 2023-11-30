Exit Poll results 2023 present diverse outcomes in 5 states, leave social media guessing
Exit polls for state assembly elections 2023 show mixed results with BJP predicted to win in some states and Congress leading in others, along with chances of a hung parliament.
State Assembly Exit Poll Result 2023: Days ahead of vote counting in five states, several media outlets released their exit polls for state assembly elections 2023 on Thursday. Most of the exit polls presented a mixed picture of the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. Some predicted the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and MP. Whereas, others projected the Congress party taking the lead in these states along with Telangana. Mizoram's ruling party is expected to witness loss of votes this time. The hilly state is also expected to see a hung parliament, suggested exit polls of different media outlets.
With a number of exit poll surveys predicting BJP's defeat in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, many X users took a jibe at the saffron party on the possibility of senior leader JP Nadda taking the responsibility of BJP's predicted defeat.