State Assembly Exit Poll Result 2023: Days ahead of vote counting in five states, several media outlets released their exit polls for state assembly elections 2023 on Thursday. Most of the exit polls presented a mixed picture of the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. Some predicted the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and MP. Whereas, others projected the Congress party taking the lead in these states along with Telangana. Mizoram's ruling party is expected to witness loss of votes this time. The hilly state is also expected to see a hung parliament, suggested exit polls of different media outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release of exit polls evoked a range of reactions on the internet with some users declaring Congress as the winner in all states. On the contrary, many of them looked confident about the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, MP, and even Chhattisgarh. Many users seemed to take a jibe at the mixed results of exit polls of different media outlets. A section of X users declared the recently announced exit poll results as trash and suggested people to wait for final results.

With a number of exit poll surveys predicting BJP's defeat in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, many X users took a jibe at the saffron party on the possibility of senior leader JP Nadda taking the responsibility of BJP's predicted defeat.

As many exit polls predicted Conrgess' defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, many social media users targeted the party and Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress is getting wiped out of 5 states. Both the movies flopped," wrote one user on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many social media users rejected the exit polls calling them rumours misleading the public ahead of the final vote counting on December 3.

The voting in these 5 states were held between November 7 and November 30. The results for the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3. There have been several instances where exit poll results ended up being completely different from the actual result. One of the main reasons behind exit polls going wrong is that people often name a candidate other than the one they actually voted for.

