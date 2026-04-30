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Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Close contest in Bengal, UDF comeback in Kerala, a Vijay surprise in TN projected

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE updates: Track West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry seat projections, poll-of-polls, majority marks, agency-wise trends and more

Gulam Jeelani
Updated30 Apr 2026, 07:13:42 AM IST
North 24 Parganas, Apr 29 (ANI): Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 at Bhabanipur polling station, in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. (@ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo)
North 24 Parganas, Apr 29 (ANI): Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 at Bhabanipur polling station, in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. (@ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo)(@ECISVEEP)

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are over. Soon after the voting in second and final phase of West Bengal was over on 29 April, pollsters started streaming their exit poll results.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to script a historic victory in West Bengal and a third consecutive term in Assam while the Congress-led United Democratic Front is set to win power in Kerala, as per the exit poll results. In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) might beat anti-incumbency and retain the state with an exit poll projecting a bumper debut performance for actor Vijay-led TVK.

In Puducherry, all exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance was set for victory.

Exit polls not so accurate

Remember, exit polls have not been accurate in the past. The actual results will be known on 4 May when the votes polled in thes five elections will be counted. In 2021, most exit polls put out wrong predictions for West Bengal, where the TMC won a landslide victory. Similar missteps marked the forecast for the 2024 general elections.

In West Bengal, four of the six pollsters gave a narrow win to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two are projecting a sweep for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The contest in Bengal was between the ruling TMC and a resurgent BJP.

Matrize, P-Marq, Poll Diary and Praja Poll have given an edge to BJP while Janmat Polls and Peoples Pulse have projected a clean sweep for TMC in the state.

The TMC has rejected exit poll predictions citing not-so-accurate past record of the surveys.

Vijay may spring a surprise in TN

In Tamil Nadu, all pollsters, except one, projected that the DMK-led alliance might achieve a majority in the 234-member assembly. Axis My India predicted that actor-turned-politician Vijay could end up as the single-largest party leading to complete collapse of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Leading pollster Today's Chanakya will release the exit poll reuslts today while Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India is also expected to release results of West Bengal today.

Follow West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE updates here

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30 Apr 2026, 07:13:42 AM IST

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: How accurate are exit polls?

Exit polls have not always been accurate and often faced scrutiny. In 2021, most exit polls put out wrong predictions for West Bengal, where the TMC won a landslide victory. The pollsters, like in 2026, had projected a close TMC vs BJP fight.

30 Apr 2026, 06:57:30 AM IST

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP script a historic win in Bengal?

In West Bengal, four of the six pollsters gave a narrow win to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two are projecting a sweep for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The contest in Bengal was between the ruling TMC and a resurgent BJP.

30 Apr 2026, 06:52:33 AM IST

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: What Peoples Pulse projected for Bengal

Peoples Pulse exit poll has projected a clean sweep for the ruling TMC in West Bengal assembly elections with 177-187 seats. The pollster has projected 95-110 seats for the BJP.

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30 Apr 2026, 06:45:38 AM IST

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: More exit poll results expected today

Leading pollster Today's Chanakya will release the exit poll reuslts today while Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India is also expected to release results of West Bengal today.

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