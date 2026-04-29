Exit Poll Results 2026: Why Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India will not release Bengal numbers for now

AxisMyIndia, one of the most popular data intelligence agencies of the country, is releasing exit poll predictions for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Wednesday. However, veteran psephologist Pradeep Gupta, who is the chief of the organisation, has said that it will not be releasing exit poll figures for the West Bengal elections which concluded today.

“Bengal's people are afraid to speak up, the exit poll for Bengal may not come. 60 per cent people did not speak up. We will try to speak with voters of second phase on Thursday,” Gupta told TV channels.

What other pollsters are saying While AxisMyIndia has said that the people of Bengal are afraid to speak, others have not raised such issues.

Chanakya Strategies has said that the BJP might get 150-160 seats while the TMC, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will get 130-140 seats.

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Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

The total number of seats in the Bengal Assembly are 294, and thus 148 is the magic figure to win the elections.

Matrize has projected BJP as the winners of the WB Assembly polls with 146-161 seats. It says that the TMC will get around 125-140 seats.

Meanwhile, as per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

Poll Diary has projected 142-171 seats for the BJP and 99-127 seats for the TMC. It predicts other parties to win around five to nine seats in Bengal.

West Bengal 2nd phase polling percentage Bengal saw a historic turnout of voters this time around, which is significantly larger than regular elections. Some are contributing the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) as the factor behind pro-active participation by voters.

The final phase of the high-octane Bengal polls concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, with a massive 90% voter turnout.

Till 5 PM, Purba Bardhaman district continued to maintain the lead with a whopping turnout of 92.46%, followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), Howrah (89.44%) and North 24 Paraganas. South 24 Paraganas witnessed a turnout of 89.74% and 89.57% respectively.

The main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls is between the incumbent TMC seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent BJP, looking for a historic victory in the state.

The second phase witnessed various key political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendhu Adhikari, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

The second phase of polling, along with a massive voter surge, also witnessed alleged incidents of violence with opposing parties levelling accusations of abuse and intimidation on the rival party.