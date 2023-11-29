Exit polls 2023: When and where to check Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram election results
Exit poll results date and time of live streaming: Exit poll results for Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram Assembly Elections will be declared after 6:30 pm on November 30.
All eyes are set on exit poll results 2023, as the voting for Telangana Assembly Elections will conclude at 6 pm on Thursday, November 30. Telangana is the last state to go to polls this year. The exit polls results for all the five states — Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — will be declared after the voting ends in Telangana on Thursday.