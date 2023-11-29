All eyes are set on exit poll results 2023, as the voting for Telangana Assembly Elections will conclude at 6 pm on Thursday, November 30. Telangana is the last state to go to polls this year. The exit polls results for all the five states — Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — will be declared after the voting ends in Telangana on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date and time of exit polls 2023 The exit poll results for all the five states will be declared after 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 30.

The Election Commission of India (EC) had earlier prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. In a notification issued in October, the EC declared a ban on conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30.

"Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both," stated the EC notification.

The assembly elections in five states — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana — were held between November 7 and November 30.

While voting for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh elections are over, polling is due in Telangana. Telangana will vote on November 30. The results for all states will be declared on December 3.

Where to watch exit poll results live? One can track live updates on LIVEMINT.com. Apart from this, several media outlets will be releasing exit poll results Thursday evening. One can watch various news programmes or simply use your smartphone to search for live-streaming news networks on YouTube.

What are exit polls? Exit polls are surveys that are conducted after people have voted for their respective candidates. This helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.

