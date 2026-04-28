Exit Polls 2026: What do Election Commission guidelines say for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other elections

Exit Polls 2026: Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are nearing completion.

Kerala and Puducherry voted in a single phase on 9 April, followed by Tamil Nadu on 23 April. West Bengal is in the middle of its two-phase election, with the final phase scheduled for 29 April.

With the final phase of Bengal on Wednesday, the present election cycle be over. And as the polling is over on Wednesday, pollsters will start releasing results of exit polls for all these four states and one Union Territory.

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When will exit polls be released? The Election Commission of India's ban on exit polls will remain in effect until the last vote is cast on Wednesday. This means that the first exit poll results will be released after 6.30 pm on Wednesday.

“The Election Commission underSection 126Aof the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct ofExit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9, 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026 (Wednesday),” the poll panel said in its notification on 2 April.

The Commission reiterated that the TV/Radio channels and cable networks should ensure that the contents of the programme telecast/broadcast/displayed by them between 7:00 am on April 9, 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026 (Wednesday) do not contain any material, including views/appeals by panellists/participants that may be construed as promoting/prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate(s) or influencing/affecting the result of the election.

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Thisincludes display of any opinion poll, the poll panel said.

“Violation of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951 is punishable with imprisonment upto a period of two years, or with fine or both,” read the notification.

What are exit polls? Exit polls are predictions made by different pollsters shortly after voting ends on poll day.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: What surveys predicted for 2021 elections

The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls to accurately reflect public sentiment before the official results are announced, their accuracy has come under scrutiny in the past.

The real results of all elections will be declared on 4 May.

What exit polls predicted for Bengal in 2021? In 2021, for example, exit polls predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal. The poll of polls predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party would win 156 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls and that the BJP would score a strong 121 seats.

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But eventually, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the election with a landslide, winning 215 seats out of the 292 polled. The BJP won 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition party in the West Bengal assembly for the first time.

Key Takeaways Exit polls are banned until all votes are cast to prevent influencing voter decisions.

The accuracy of exit polls has been questioned, highlighting the need for caution in interpreting their results.

The Election Commission's regulations aim to ensure fair and unbiased electoral processes.