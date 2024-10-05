Exit Polls results 2024: Congress’ Ashok Tanwar claims to win over 50 seats in both J&K, Haryana

  • Tanwar claimed that they would win 50-61 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and 55-65 seats in Haryana.

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Congress leader Ashok Tanwar shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for Haryana Assembly polls, in Sirsa. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Ashok Tanwar shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for Haryana Assembly polls, in Sirsa. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Amid the exit polls for the Assembly Elections of Jammu $ Kashmir and Haryana showing an upper hand to Congress-led alliance, party leader Ashok Tanwar claimed that they would win 50-61 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and 55-65 seats in Haryana.

"As per the exit poll predictions, we (Congress-National Conference alliance) will likely win 50-61 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while in Haryana, Congress will win around 55-65 seats. I want thank the people of both states," PTI quoted Ashok Tanwar as saying.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda commented on exit polls, as PTI quoted, "I feel that we will win 65 plus-minus seats. Congress will form the government with a thumping majority."

What do the Exit polls predict for Haryana say:

In its predictions, Dainik Bhaskar gave an upper hand to the Congress-led alliance. It predicted Congress is likely to win between 44-54 seats, for BJP it is 15-29 seats, INLD+ may get 0-1 seats, and others can get between 4-9 seats.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll has predicted that Congress will win 49-55 seats in Haryana, the BJP may get 26-32 seats, and others can win 3-5 seats.

Dhruv Research predicted Congress+ may get between 50-64 seats, while BJP may win 22-32 seats. Others can get 2-8 seats.

In Republic Bharat-Matrize exit polls, Congress+ is winning 55-62 seats, BJP is getting 18-24 seats, JJP may get 0-3 seats and others are winnings 3-6 seats.

The majority to form government in Haryana is 46 in the 90-member Assembly.

More to come...

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsExit Polls results 2024: Congress’ Ashok Tanwar claims to win over 50 seats in both J&K, Haryana

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.