Amid the exit polls for the Assembly Elections of Jammu $ Kashmir and Haryana showing an upper hand to Congress-led alliance, party leader Ashok Tanwar claimed that they would win 50-61 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and 55-65 seats in Haryana.

"As per the exit poll predictions, we (Congress-National Conference alliance) will likely win 50-61 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while in Haryana, Congress will win around 55-65 seats. I want thank the people of both states," PTI quoted Ashok Tanwar as saying.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda commented on exit polls, as PTI quoted, "I feel that we will win 65 plus-minus seats. Congress will form the government with a thumping majority."

What do the Exit polls predict for Haryana say: In its predictions, Dainik Bhaskar gave an upper hand to the Congress-led alliance. It predicted Congress is likely to win between 44-54 seats, for BJP it is 15-29 seats, INLD+ may get 0-1 seats, and others can get between 4-9 seats.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll has predicted that Congress will win 49-55 seats in Haryana, the BJP may get 26-32 seats, and others can win 3-5 seats.

Dhruv Research predicted Congress+ may get between 50-64 seats, while BJP may win 22-32 seats. Others can get 2-8 seats.

In Republic Bharat-Matrize exit polls, Congress+ is winning 55-62 seats, BJP is getting 18-24 seats, JJP may get 0-3 seats and others are winnings 3-6 seats.

The majority to form government in Haryana is 46 in the 90-member Assembly.

More to come... {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}