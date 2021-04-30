Exit polls see tight race in West Bengal, edge for Mamata Banerjee

The polls predicted a sweep for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, signalling the emergence of M.K. Stalin, 62, as one of the most powerful regional leaders in the country; an unprecedented return to power for the Left Democratic Front, headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kerala; and a successful defence by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. But West Bengal, arguably the most intensely and bitterly fought state election in recent times, is also emerging the tightest, the polls indicated. Some polls gave the Bharatiya Janata Party, which pulled out all stops in its campaign, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah leading from the front, the edge. Others pointed to an advantage for the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC). The truth will emerge on 2 May, when votes are counted.

