All set to represent the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections , Anannyah Kumari Alex has now pulled her name out of the fray alleging that she has been subjected to stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from her own party.

The first transgender candidate to fight assembly elections in Kerala, Alex was in the running from Vengara constituency in Malappuram district.

She had she has now filed a police complaint against the DSJP and the leaders who harassed her.

"I withdrew because I am facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from the Democratic Social Justice Party. They are trying to play with me to get more publicity. They had some plans and reasons for putting me in the front," Alex told news agency ANI.

"They compelled me to talk bad things against PK Kunhalikutty, who is the candidate in Vengara constituency from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). They compelled me to talk bad things against the present government. They were also compelled me to wear a 'pardah' or a 'burkha' at campaigning time. I denied this. Following this, a few party members told me that they will finish me and spoil my career," she alleged.

Alex appealed to the people of Kerala to not vote for the DSJP.

"Don't vote for DSJP. I am not a part of DSJP anymore. Officially, I am not the party's candidate. I have stopped my campaigning in Vengara. I faced sexual harassment, verbal harassment and gender harassment. My health is not in a good situation. Hope, I will get justice soon," she said.

The 28-year-old has decided to end her election campaign even though the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers has already passed.

This was the first time Alex was contesting polls. She was standing against Muslim league's Kunhalikutty and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P Jiji in Vengara.

She is Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey who hails from Peruman in Kollam district of Kerala. She is also a professional makeup artist and a news anchor.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on 6 April. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.

