"They compelled me to talk bad things against PK Kunhalikutty, who is the candidate in Vengara constituency from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). They compelled me to talk bad things against the present government. They were also compelled me to wear a 'pardah' or a 'burkha' at campaigning time. I denied this. Following this, a few party members told me that they will finish me and spoil my career," she alleged.