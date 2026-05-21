Voting begins in Falta repoll amid heavy security cover; TMC's Jahangir Khan is out of race – All you need to know

The repolling in West Bengal's Falta Assembly seat is being held today, 21 May. Voting is underway across 285 polling booths.

The Election Commission has nearly doubled the security arrangements for voting in the assembly seat that was countermanded last month over allegations of large-scale EVM tampering.

Advertisement

As many as eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, equivalent to one full section, have been deployed at each polling booth, officials told news agency PTI.

During the April 29 polling that was ultimately countermanded, only four personnel, or half a section, had been stationed at each booth, he added.

"The poll panel does not want to leave any room for irregularities this time. Security arrangements have therefore been significantly strengthened," an official of the poll panel told PTI.

Falta Assembly constituency has 285 polling booths, and around 35 companies of central forces will be deployed to ensure smooth voting, the official said, adding that deployment of security forces for the repoll is nearly double that of the original polling day.

Advertisement

Additionally, 30 quick response teams are on standby to respond swiftly to any disturbance. "The idea is to ensure immediate intervention even in case of minor unrest," a senior election official said.

Jahangir Khan of TMC pulls out Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, popularly dubbed ‘Pushpa,’ withdrew from the Falta re-election race two days before polling, triggering intense political speculation in West Bengal.

While the TMC quickly distanced itself from Khan's decision, calling it his ‘personal choice’ and alleging a post-poll atmosphere of intimidation in Falta, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari mocked the candidate for ‘running away’, claiming he quit after realising he would not even find polling agents on the ground.

Khan, who had become one of the most talked-about faces of the Falta campaign and cultivated a larger-than-life image around his self-styled 'Pushpa' persona of defiance, had repeatedly projected himself as someone who would not bend under pressure.

Advertisement

Technically, Khan's withdrawal may make little difference because the deadline for withdrawing nominations has already passed, and his name will remain on the EVM.

Why re-polling in Falta? Falta had already emerged as one of the election's most contentious seats after allegations surfaced that perfume, ink and adhesive tape had been used on EVMs in some booths during the April 29 polling. The BJP had cried foul and publicly demanded fresh elections, arguing that developments in the constituency warranted intervention.

Khan's withdrawal may make little difference because the deadline for withdrawing nominations has already passed.

The Election Commission subsequently ordered a repoll in Falta even as results for the remaining 293 assembly constituencies had already been declared on 4 May, with the BJP scripting a historic victory and coming to power in West Bengal for the first time.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)