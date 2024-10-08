Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024: Which way will Faridabad go? BJP or Congress

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:26 AM IST

Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024: As voting for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats concluded at 6 pm on October 7, attention now shifted to the exit polls, which will indicate whether the BJP can achieve a third consecutive term or if the Congress and AAP will manage to disrupt their dominance.