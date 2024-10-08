Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024: With the counting day scheduled for October 8, the stakes are significant for all major political players. Voting commenced at 7 am on October 5 across all 90 assembly constituencies, with vote counting set for October 8. One of Haryana's 22 districts, Faridabadholds significant political importance, featuring six key constituencies: Prithla, Faridabad NT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, and Tigaon. Haryana’s political scene is poised for an intense battle, featuring key candidates like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and athlete-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat.
Located within the Central National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi, Faridabad is strategically positioned along National Highway 44 (the Delhi-Mathura-Agra Grand Trunk Road), which runs through the heart of the district. Covering an area of 741 square kilometres (286 square miles), the district had a population of 1,809,733, according to the 2011 Census of India. The outcome of the 2024 Assembly elections for Faridabad will be revealed on October 8.
After the EVMs are opened, the fate of all the candidates will be decided as to who is winning from which seat. If we talk about the Faridabad Assembly seat of Faridabad district, this time BJP had cut the ticket of its current MLA Narendra Gupta and fielded Vipul Goyal, while Lakhan Kumar Singla got the ticket from Congress.
Faridabad is one of Haryana's 22 districts and an important political hotspot.
