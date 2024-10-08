Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP’s Vipul Goel takes early lead, show early trends

Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024: Faridabad district recorded the lowest voter turnout at 56.49 per cent in the state

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana was held in a single phase on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.
Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana was held in a single phase on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.(Mint)

Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024:The counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections began on Tuesday, October 8.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana was held in a single phase on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India, 67.90 per cent voting took place for the Haryana assembly elections.

Faridabad district of Haryana recorded the lowest voter turnout at 56.49 per cent.

It has totalsixassemblyseats -- Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, and Tigaon.

Also Read | Gurgaon Election Results 2024: Tough battle between BJP, Congress in 4 seats

A total of 13 candidates are in the fray from the Prithla constituency, 9 from Badkhal, 8 from Faridabad, 13 from Faridabad NIT, 13 from Tigaon, and 8 from Ballabgarh.

Also Read | Faridabad, Haryana Election Results LIVE: Which way will Faridabad go?

The highest 75.36 per cent of voting was recorded in the Sirsa district.

Among other districts, 67.62 per cent of voting took place in Ambala district while 65.23 per cent of voting was recorded in Panchkula district, 74.20 per cent in Yamunanagar district, 69.59 per cent in Kurukshetra district, 72.36 per cent in Kaithal district, 65.67 per cent in Karnal district, 68.80 per cent in Panipat district, 66.08 per cent in Sonipat district, 72.19 per cent in Jind district and 74.77 per cent in Fatehabad district.

Also Read | J&K Election Results 2024: Congress-NC crosses majority mark, early trends show

Similarly, Hisar district recorded 70.58 per cent voting, Bhiwani district recorded 70.46 per cent, Charkhi Dadri district recorded 69.58 per cent, Rohtak district recorded 66.73 per cent, Jhajjar district recorded 65.69 per cent, Mahendragarh district recorded 70.45 per cent, Rewari district recorded 67.99 per cent, Gurugram district recorded 57.96 per cent, Mewat district recorded 72.81 per cent and Palwal recorded 73.89 per cent voting.

The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

Dainik Bhaskar in its poll survey suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsFaridabad Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP’s Vipul Goel takes early lead, show early trends

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    525.70
    10:20 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.7 (-1.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.45
    10:20 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-2.95%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.40
    10:21 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    5.05 (1.89%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.05
    10:20 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -21.05 (-2.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    1,835.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -95.95 (-4.97%)

    NMDC share price

    220.90
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.9 (-3.45%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    284.60
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.25 (-3.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    EPL share price

    269.00
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    15.05 (5.93%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    685.75
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    34.15 (5.24%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,585.50
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    102.6 (4.13%)

    Indiamart Intermesh share price

    2,880.05
    10:13 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    104.35 (3.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.