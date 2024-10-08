Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024: Faridabad district recorded the lowest voter turnout at 56.49 per cent in the state

Faridabad Haryana Election Results 2024:The counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections began on Tuesday, October 8.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana was held in a single phase on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India, 67.90 per cent voting took place for the Haryana assembly elections.

Faridabad district of Haryana recorded the lowest voter turnout at 56.49 per cent.

It has totalsixassemblyseats -- Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, and Tigaon.

A total of 13 candidates are in the fray from the Prithla constituency, 9 from Badkhal, 8 from Faridabad, 13 from Faridabad NIT, 13 from Tigaon, and 8 from Ballabgarh.

The highest 75.36 per cent of voting was recorded in the Sirsa district.

Among other districts, 67.62 per cent of voting took place in Ambala district while 65.23 per cent of voting was recorded in Panchkula district, 74.20 per cent in Yamunanagar district, 69.59 per cent in Kurukshetra district, 72.36 per cent in Kaithal district, 65.67 per cent in Karnal district, 68.80 per cent in Panipat district, 66.08 per cent in Sonipat district, 72.19 per cent in Jind district and 74.77 per cent in Fatehabad district.

Similarly, Hisar district recorded 70.58 per cent voting, Bhiwani district recorded 70.46 per cent, Charkhi Dadri district recorded 69.58 per cent, Rohtak district recorded 66.73 per cent, Jhajjar district recorded 65.69 per cent, Mahendragarh district recorded 70.45 per cent, Rewari district recorded 67.99 per cent, Gurugram district recorded 57.96 per cent, Mewat district recorded 72.81 per cent and Palwal recorded 73.89 per cent voting.

The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

Dainik Bhaskar in its poll survey suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.