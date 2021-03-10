West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her as when she was near her car during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee talks about getting injured during her Nandigram campaign

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram says she has suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her when she was near her car pic.twitter.com/D1l00MU7xw — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.

Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy".

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection.

In a later development, health officials informed that a team of five senior doctors will be treating Mamata Banerjee's injury at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, was being brought to Kolkata, official sources said.

She was in the area in Purba Medinipur district over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier, in the day she filed her nominations in Haldia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via