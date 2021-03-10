OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >'Few people came around my car and pushed me:' Mamata injured during Nandigram campaign

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her as when she was near her car during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee talks about getting injured during her Nandigram campaign

The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.

Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection.

In a later development, health officials informed that a team of five senior doctors will be treating Mamata Banerjee's injury at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, was being brought to Kolkata, official sources said.

She was in the area in Purba Medinipur district over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier, in the day she filed her nominations in Haldia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout