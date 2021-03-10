Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >'Few people came around my car and pushed me:' Mamata injured during Nandigram campaign

'Few people came around my car and pushed me:' Mamata injured during Nandigram campaign

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
1 min read . 07:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The incident happened in the evening when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area
  • The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her as when she was near her car during the election campaign in Nandigram.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her as when she was near her car during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee talks about getting injured during her Nandigram campaign

The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.

Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy".

TRENDING STORIES See All

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection.

In a later development, health officials informed that a team of five senior doctors will be treating Mamata Banerjee's injury at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, was being brought to Kolkata, official sources said.

She was in the area in Purba Medinipur district over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier, in the day she filed her nominations in Haldia.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.