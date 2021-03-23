Subscribe
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Purba Medinipur,
10 min read . 02:22 PM IST Sayantan Bera

A ground report reveals severe anti-incumbency in TMC bastion of southern Bengal, placing BJP in pole position

South 24 Parganas/East Midnapore/Howrah: There’s no escaping Amina Bibi. For someone who moved out of her husband’s home and raised three daughters with meagre earnings from day wages, Bibi is well known in the neighbourhood—a small Muslim hamlet in Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal—for her razor-sharp words.

Ekhane chain system e churi hoy," she screamed standing in the middle of the road—radical in a place where most are scared to open their mouths. She’s complaining about the “pilferage chain" that begins with panchayat (elected local body) members and local party workers and ends high up the political ladder. And it was no different when the Amphan super cyclone wrecked heavy damage in May last year.

