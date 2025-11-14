Final results of Bihar Election 2025: Check how many seats BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress and other parties won

Bihar Election Results: The complete result of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are out. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won the election with a thumping majority, securing even more seats predicted by almost all exit polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party with 89% strike rate. However, Mahagathbandhan, which comprised of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross 50 mark.
Bharatiya Janata Party: 89 seats
Janata Dal (United): 85 seats
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19 seats
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular): 5 seats
Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats
Rashtriya Janata Dal: 25 seats
Indian National Congress: 6 seats
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen: 5 seats
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation): 2 seats
Indian Inclusive Party: 1 seat
Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M): 1 seat
Bahujan Samaj Party: 1 seat
Meanwhile, reacting to Bihar election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as a vote for pro-people governance, and said that with this massive victory and their unshakable confidence, have taken the state by storm ('garda uda diya').
"If the people are re-electing the BJP-led NDA government, it signifies the establishment of a pro-people, pro-governance and pro-development agenda. This represents a new foundation in Indian politics," the prime minister said.
Modi added that the victory was the beginning of a new journey,
"Investment will come to Bihar, and this investment will bring more jobs. Tourism will expand in Bihar, and people will see Bihar's new strength. Our pilgrimage sites, places of faith and historical heritage will be rejuvenated," he said.
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar thanked people of the state for giving a ‘landslide’ victory for the ruling NDA.
“People of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a landslide mandate in the polls. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks,” Kumar said in a post on X.
He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous support to the NDA government in the state.