Delhi election result vote share: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday clinched a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. The saffron party defeated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and made its comeback to power in the capital after 27 years.

The AAP, which secured 22 seats, has vowed to be a constructive opposition, while the BJP clinched 48 seats.

The Kejriwal-led party won the last two Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and 2020 with a majority vote share.

How many seats did AAP win? The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party secured 22 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, forming an opposition at the state level for the national capital, Delhi.

AAP's Aaley Mohammed Iqbal at a margin of 42,724 votes, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad at a margin of 42,477 votes, and Prem Chauhan at a margin of 36,680 votes were among the top candidates who put forward a strong front against the BJP.

Burari, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur, Okhla, Kondli, Seemapuri, Seelam Pur, Babarpur, and Gokalpur were the 22 seats where the AAP secured a win in the 2025 elections.

How many seats did BJP win? The Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the Kejriwal-led AAP, after winning 48 seats in the Delhi elections.

BJP's Vijender Gupta won with a margin of 37,816 votes, Kulwant Rana with a margin of 29,616 votes, and Pawan Sharma with a margin of 29,740 votes were among the top candidates with impressive margins.

Nerela, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Palam, RajinderNagar, New Delhi, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, R. K. Puram, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Trilokpuri, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, KrishnaNagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda, Mustafabad, and KarawalNagar were the 48 seats where the BJP won in Delhi.

The Indian National Congress did not win any seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Party-wise vote share 1. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP): 45.56%

2. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 43.57%

3. Indian National Congress (INC): 6.34%

4. Janata Dal (United): 1.06%

5. Others: 0.93%

6. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM): 0.77%

7. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 0.58%

8. NOTA: 0.57%

9. Lok Janshakti Party (LJPRV): 0.53%

10. NCP: 0.06%

11. CPI: 0.02%

12. CPI (MX): 0.01%