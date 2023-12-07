Newly-elected Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy signed two files after taking oath on Thursday — first to implement six poll guarantees and second providing job to a disabled woman, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress, in its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, had promised six guarantees which would "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana", party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said in a post on X.

These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha". Here's what they offer:

1. Mahalakshmi: ₹2,500 every month; Gas cylinders for ₹500; Free travel in RTC buses

2. Rythu Bharosa: ₹15,000 per acre for farmers, tenant farmers every year; ₹12,000 per year for agriculture labour; Bonus of ₹500 per year for paddy crop

3. Gruha Jyothi: Under the scheme, Congress promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household

4. Indiramma Indlu: 250 sq yards plot for all Telangana movement fighters; House site and ₹5 lakh for people not having their own house

5. Yuha Vikasam: Vidya Bharosa card worth ₹5 lakh for students; Setting up Telangana International Schools in every mandal

6. Cheyutha: ₹4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens; ₹10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri insurance

The elections for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana were held on November 30. The election results were declared on December 3. The Congress won the poll crossing the halfway mark and winning 64 seats of the total 119 seats in the state. The BRS won 39 seats, followed by the BJP that won eight and the AIMIM that won seven seats. The CPI won one seat.

Revanth Reddy becomes Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, a Congress legislature party leader, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy.

Besides Revanth Reddy, 11 MLAs took oath as Telangana ministers. These included Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister), N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka) and Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended the ceremony held at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Telangana Chief Minister. The prime minister assured all possible support to further the progress of the state. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens."

