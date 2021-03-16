Former senior Congress leader P C Chacko will join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today in New Delhi.

"I'm meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis the party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss future course of action. I need to extend my support to the LDF (Left Democratic Front of Kerala). I'll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar sahab," Chacko had earlier told reported, according to ANI reports.

Moreover, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and PC Chacko held a joint press conference later today in Delhi.

The 74-year-old is a former Member of Parliament from Kerala Thrissur constituency. He headed the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 2G Spectrum during the UPA government (2009-2014). On March 10, he announced his decision to quit the Congress alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Chacko said he will send his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

The two groups have been active in the state unit of Congress since the period of veteran leader and late K Karunkaran and senior leader AK Antony. While the A group was then headed by Antony, the I group was led by Karunakaran.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via