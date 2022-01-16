Ahead of Assembly election in Goa, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to provide free education, free 24X7 electricity and water to the state. The AAP convener announced to disburse ₹1,000 to every Goa woman above 18 years of age. He said he would develop the coastal state's tourism sector as per the international standards.

“We'll provide Rs1,000 to every woman above 18 yrs of age. The tourism sector will be developed as per international standards. Goa will have 24×7 free electricity and water. Roads will be improved & free education will be given in all govt schools," Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa on Saturday afternoon, kicked off a door-to-door campaign from St. Andre along with party candidate Ramrao Wagh, AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambre and party leader Amit Palekar.

He said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has developed a 13-point agenda for the Goa public in which he also promised to provide employment to the youth of Goa. “Those who do not get employment, they will get aid of ₹3,000 per month," he added.

Besides, he also vowed to open Mohalla clinics and hospitals, just like his party did in Delhi in order to provide better and free healthcare facilities. “Mohalla clinics & hospitals will be opened in every village & district of Goa, for better and free healthcare. Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community. The trading system will be streamlined and simplified," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

On the issue of mining, Kejriwal said, “Mining has huge vested interest, we will provide land rights in six months of coming into power".

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Goa. This time, four key political parties who will be contesting against each other are--Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance, Trinamool Congress Party (AITMC), BJP, and AAP. The AAP has decided to field candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies of the coastal state.

