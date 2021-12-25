Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier alleged that since Adityanath didn't know how to use a laptop, he was not fulfilling the BJP poll promise. Addressing a gathering in Azamgarh a few days ago, he had said if the SP is voted to power it will give laptops to all students of the state. In a statement issued here, the UP Congress said, "The BJP in its election manifesto ('Sankalp Patra) during the 2017 Assembly elections had promised to give 70 lakh jobs to the youth, but till date, no jobs have been given. As the elections are approaching, some tablets and smartphones were given to earn praise." "The youths are searching for jobs and the government is erecting advertisement hoardings using public money to cheat people," UP Congress spokesperson Sachin Rawat said. “The BJP may make any amount of efforts, but the youth will not forget the pain of joblessness. In the 2022 UP Assembly elections, every section of the society has made up their mind to oust the BJP," he said, adding that “lollipops of laptops will not work".