From Harsh Goenka to Sridhar Vembu: Here's how business leaders reacted to Assembly Election results

The BJP is coming to power in West Bengal with a massive mandate of 208 seats, and the TMC has been wiped out, managing to win only 79 seats. Even outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is behind in her home constituency of Bhabanipur.

A similar picture was seen in Assam, where the BJP roared back to power with a strong mandate of 82 out of 126 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK has emerged as the largest party with a strong mandate of 107 seats. The outgoing DMK has been routed out, and are set to win 47 seats.

Harsh Goenka hails BJP win in Bengal Industrialists and business leaders have been reacting to the assembly election results. Harsh Goenka is delighted with the BJP win in West Bengal, saying in a post on X, "Bengal’s business community is absolutely delighted with result of Bengal elections," adding that "1. Development will be back on the agenda 2. Jobs and investments will follow 3. A stronger, more cohesive social climate will emerge."

Goenka also said that "A decisive mandate for BJP is the catalyst Bengal’s economy has been waiting for."

Neotia hails BJP win A similar sentiment was shared by Harshavardhan Neotia, the Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group. He said, ""From a broader perspective, a clear and decisive mandate is always a reassuring starting point. Stability in governance is important for any region’s progress, as it builds confidence across businesses, investors, and communities."

"With the Same political party Government at both the state and the centre, there is an opportunity for greater alignment in priorities and execution. One would expect this to translate into a more cohesive acceleration in infrastructure development and in ease of doing business," he added.

"For a city like Kolkata, with its inherent strengths and potential, this can open up new avenues for development. The expectation is simple — a steady, forward-looking approach that enables faster growth," the industrialist said.

Lalit Modi has also hailed hte BJP's victory in West Bengal. He said in a post on X, "The most amazing for India has to be the win by @BJP4India in West Bengal - the work done by the honorable prime minister @narendramodi & home minister @AmitShah has paid off - this will change the face of West Bengal over the next decade. this will be the most incredible next phase development for our country- jai hind"

Sridhar Vembu congratulates Vijay On the other hand, Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, said that a lot of young people in his office were backing Vijay, and he congratulated the 51-year-old for his victory in the elections. Vembu said in a post on X, "Like a lot of young people in Tamil Nadu, our own young employees have had a lot of enthusiasm for @TVKVijayHQ. My best wishes on this historic win. Thank you for ending the "cash for votes" culture which seemed undefeatable until now."