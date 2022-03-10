From now 'Udta Punjab' will be known as 'Uthta Punjab', says AAP Raghav Chadha

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab Assembly election: If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress
As Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab, the party's in charge of the state Raghav Chadha said the state will no more be called 'Udta Punjab (a reference to drug menace) but as 'Uthta Punjab' ( awakening of Punjab benefits).
"Punjab will not be known as 'Udta Punjab' from now onwards, but 'Uthta Punjab'," said Chadha addressing party workers in Chandigarh.
Chadha further said, "Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair and no other party's pair".
AAP's in charge of Punjab gave credit to party workers for the unprecedented performance. He said, "All the credit goes to AAP workers, they didn't see day or night, summer or winter and continued working for the party. AAP will work for everybody progressively".
According to Election Commission, AAP is leading on 90 seats in the 117 seat Punjab Assembly at 12:15 PM. This was followed by Congress (18) and Shiromani Akali Dal (6).
If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.
Congress went into the polls having battled factionalism and anti-incumbency. The party changed its chief minister in September last year even as new Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted about his own chief ministerial ambitions. The Congress finally declared Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, as its chief ministerial candidate days before the polling on February 20.
The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off its alliance with BJP over three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the assembly elections.
It is the first time that BJP has fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. BJP leaders have talked of putting up a strong performance in the polls.
Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50% on February 20 compared to over 77% in 2017.
