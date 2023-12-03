Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is seeking a third term as MLA from the Gajwel assembly seat in the southern state. KCR, who is also contesting from the Kamareddy constituency, is expected to face a stiff challenge this time from Congress state president and CM hopeful Revanth Reddy and former loyalist turned BJP rival Etela Rajender.

Gajwel was a panchayat seat till 2012, when it was upgraded to a nagara panchayat by three-gram panchayats and five other hamlets, reported PTI. The high-profile constituency has 2.75 lakh eligible voters and has seen the highest number of nominations in Telangana at 154 with many independent candidates filing nominations to highlight anger or resentment or unhappiness over issues like unemployment, farmers' suicides, welfare schemes and the state government's land records management system - Dharani portal, reported The South First.

Chief Minister KCR had first contested from the Gajwel seat in 2014 and secured a comfortable victory with 19,391 votes. In the 2018 assembly polls, the BRS chief won by an even bigger margin of 58,000 votes as his party (then TRS) swept the state with ease, with Congress coming a distant second.

Addressing a public meeting in Gajwel on the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, KCR said (as quoted by The Indian Express), “Siddipet was my bastion during the Telangana movement but Gajwel became my bastion after it elected me as MLA and sent me as the first CM of the state. I crossed a lot of hurdles with the hope to see a better future for Telangana. I thank the people of Gajwel for giving me the opportunity to serve them and hope to continue receiving their blessings,"

Meanwhile, State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has claimed that CM KCR will lose in both the assembly constituencies. He said, “It is certain that KCR will lose in Gajwel and Kamareddy also. With the sole objective of defeating the BJP candidate in Kamareddy, (AICC former chief) Rahul Gandhi fielded (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy. In order to save KCR from the defeat, and divide anti-BRS votes in Kamareddy, Congress conspired,"

