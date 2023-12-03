Gajwel assembly constituency: KCR faces tough contest from former loyalist and Congress CM probable
Telangana CM KCR is seeking a third term as MLA from Gajwel assembly seat and is expected to face tough competition from Congress state president Revanth Reddy and BJP's Etela Rajender.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is seeking a third term as MLA from the Gajwel assembly seat in the southern state. KCR, who is also contesting from the Kamareddy constituency, is expected to face a stiff challenge this time from Congress state president and CM hopeful Revanth Reddy and former loyalist turned BJP rival Etela Rajender.