Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  ‘Gareebi, ghotala, ghuskhori...’: BJP chief JP Nadda lashes out at KCR ahead of Telangana polls
‘Gareebi, ghotala, ghuskhori...’: BJP chief JP Nadda lashes out at KCR ahead of Telangana polls

BJP national president JP Nadda also charges the BRS MLAs with collecting 30 per cent commission in the state government’s 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme

BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)Premium
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday lashed out at Telangana CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao and equaled KCR’s 5G with gareebi, ghotala, ghuskhori, ghaplebazi and gundaraj.

“Promises were made for the allocation of 3-bhk flats but that promise was not fulfilled (by KCR) and even the money sent under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was stopped from reaching the common people by KCR," Nadda said while addressing  a public meeting in poll-bound Tealngana’s Narayanpet.

While comparing PM Modi to the efficient 5G network, the BJP national president equaled KCR's 5G with gareebi, ghotala, ghuskhori, ghaplebazi and gundaraj.

Wherever BJP government is formed, there will be development, women will be respected, corruption will be demolished, employment opportunities will be provided to youth and farmers will be empowered, said Nadda.

The saffron party has fielded K Ratanga Pandu Reddy from Narayanpet assembly constituency, who will be going against Congress' Chittem Parnika Reddy and BRS' S Rajender Reddy.

Telangana assembly elections will be held in November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. 

Charging the BRS MLAs with collecting 30 per cent commission in the state government’s 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, Nadda said that the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming assembly polls.

“Did the BRS MLAs take 30 per cent commission in Dalit Bandhu scheme amounts or not? Have you (KCR) not said in the legislators meeting that MLAs are taking 30 per cent cut? This 30 per cent commission government should be sent packing on November 30 and a BJP government should be brought in and we need to work towards that," Nadda said.

In the 2018 assembly election, the ruling BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4% of the total vote share.

Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 04:55 PM IST
