Giriraj Singh confident of NDA win in Bihar — and has a message for Mamata Banerjee | Watch

Textile minister Giriraj Singh, exuded confidence that NDA will secure a victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections. He further made a prediction for West Bengal Assembly Elections, which are due in 2026.

Advertisement

“...Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, Bengal wali Didi agli baari Bengal ki hai kyuki waha bhi Rohingya-Bangladeshi ghuspaithiyo ko nikaalna hai…” Giriraj Singh told ANI.

The textile minister's comments come as BJP leads on 85 seats in the Bihar Assembly Election Results, as per the latest EC trends. JD (U) is leading on 77 seats, while RJD trailed at 35 seats.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India poll showed that 45% women voted for NDA, with the exit poll survey predicting a win for NDA.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Counting of votes of the Bihar Assembly Election Results is currently underway.

The majority mark in Bihar assembly is 122 seats. Bihar voted in two phases – 6 and 11 November and recorded one of its highest voter turnouts in Bihar's history.

Whom did women voters prefer? As per Axis My India, among the women voter respondents, 45% preferred the NDA, 40% backed MGB, and 3% sought Jan Suraaj. As many as 12% of women voters preferred to vote for other candidates or parties.

Advertisement

Among male voters, 41% preferred NDA, 42% MGB, 5% Jan Suraaj and 12% opted to vote for others.

The projection also showed that the Mahagathbandhan was the preferred choice of 41% post-graduate voters against 38% for the NDA. Jan Suraaj was the choice of 10% of graduate voters.

What do ECI numbers say? As per Election Commission of India's trends at 12:11 pm, numbers say BJP is leading in 87 seats while the JD-U is ahead on 76 seats. The RJD is ahead on 36 seats as per ECI numbers. The Congress was ahead on 6 seats.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought re-election, banking on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre.

Advertisement

The Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc sought votes on the basis of anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and job promises.

What did exit polls predict? At least 11 pollsters predicted a clear win for the NDA.

One pollster, however, stood out among the surveys released on Tuesday. A survey by local news portal Journo Mirror predicted that the Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party, would win the Bihar Assembly Elections.