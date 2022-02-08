Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will release Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Goa Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Notably, the Party had held back its manifesto scheduled to be released on Sunday following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Gadkari will arrive at Dabolim Airport at 11 am today and leave for Panaji. The Party has scheduled the manifesto's release in the capital city at 12:30 noon.

After releasing the poll manifesto, Gadkari will proceed to attend various campaign programmes slated for the day. He will address a public meeting at Pernem Bus Stand at 5 pm to boost the campaign trail of BJP's Pernem candidate Pravin Arlekar.

Gadkari will then proceed for Thivim to address a public meeting at Sirsai ground at 6 pm. Nilkant Halarnkar is the BJP candidate from this constituency.

At 7:30 pm, Gadkari will address a rally near Ganpati Mandir, Siolim. Dayanand Mandrekar is contesting from the Siolim constituency.

Tulsidas Gawas, Vishwanath Khalap and Narayan Mandrekar are appointed as Incharges for the public meetings at Pernem, Thivim and Siolim constituencies respectively.

Gadkari will conclude his day-long campaign programmes and leave for Dabolim Airport the same day.

Meanwhile, the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released their manifesto last month.

Goa election 2022: Congress manifesto

₹ 500 crore from the government fund would be allocated for employment generation.

500 crore from the government fund would be allocated for employment generation. 30% reservation for women in government jobs.

A staff selection commission would be formed to get rid of "scams" in government jobs allocation.

Under the Nyay scheme, families from weaker sections will be given ₹ 6,000 per month.

6,000 per month. The Congress has assured to build hostels for working women in Margao and Panaji and increase the number of police stations supervised by women.

The party has also announced that the prices of petrol and diesel would not be allowed to rise above ₹ 80 per litre, and the party government will subsidise the remaining amount.

Goa election 2022: AAP manifesto

The party's manifesto is centered around the three Ps- Preservation, Progress, and Prosperity.

The AAP party said it will resolve the unemployment problem of the people of his constituency on a priority basis.

The AAP will reserve 80% of the jobs for the locals.

Guarantee a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹ 3000 for the unemployed until they find employment.

3000 for the unemployed until they find employment. In Cumbarjua, AAP candidate Gorakhnath Kerkar promised to resolve the water problem of the Cumbarjua constituency and to set up a proper waste collection system for the constituency. Furthermore, he promised an uninterrupted power supply and proper planning to alleviate traffic congestion in Cumbarjua.

AAP Cortalim candidate Alina Saldanha has also promised to scrap three linear projects that traverse Mollem biodiversity, and strict enforcement of a 5 km radius ban on trawler fishing, LED fishing, and bull trawling and no construction activity within CRZ zones.

In Nuvem, AAP candidate Mariano Godinho promised a special government policy protecting traditional Goan bakers, shack owners, and coconut pluckers. He also promised to set up laboratories for testing Formalin in fish, and he aims to restore the Sal River.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

